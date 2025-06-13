International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Update

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

International Stem Cell Stock Performance

Shares of ISCO stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $961,280.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.22. International Stem Cell has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

