Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,524,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,507,000 after buying an additional 2,704,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of C opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.37.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
