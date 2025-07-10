Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,524,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,507,000 after buying an additional 2,704,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

