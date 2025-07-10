Stonebrook Private Inc. Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stonebrook Private Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,273,000 after purchasing an additional 326,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,717,000 after purchasing an additional 104,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CME Group by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,916.56. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $275.64 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.17 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.73 and its 200-day moving average is $258.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.87.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

