Wei-Ming Shao Sells 1,701 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $637,092.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,396.04. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Wei-Ming Shao bought 3,527 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $299,795.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,051 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.26, for a total value of $675,312.26.

On Thursday, March 20th, Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

Strategy Price Performance

Strategy stock opened at $387.11 on Thursday. Strategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.40 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.82 and its 200-day moving average is $342.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 3.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

