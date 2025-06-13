Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.870-2.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.3 billion-$19.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.5 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.710-0.730 EPS.

BSX opened at $98.43 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boston Scientific stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

