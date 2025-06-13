NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $251.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $185.11 and a one year high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.68.

Republic Services Profile



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

