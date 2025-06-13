Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 191.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. Prenetics Global updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Shares of PRE stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Prenetics Global has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

About Prenetics Global

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.