Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF comprises 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,454.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $133.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.89.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.