Dodds Wealth LLC Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 94,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

