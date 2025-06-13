HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,484 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of HDB opened at $75.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

