Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $648,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

NYSE OMC opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

