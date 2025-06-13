Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,590 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5%

D stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

