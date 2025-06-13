Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,690 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $74,664.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,288.40. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 0.97. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,666,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 455,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 421,975 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

