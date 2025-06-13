Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases 10,000 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Waystar accounts for about 1.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Waystar worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Waystar by 701.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,834 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 121,702 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

In related news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 4,111,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $153,723,638.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,580,929 shares in the company, valued at $956,470,935.31. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,696,812.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,000. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,664,620 shares of company stock worth $324,520,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAY shares. TD Cowen raised Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Waystar Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 439.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

