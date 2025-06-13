F&V Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises 3.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of FOX worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FOX by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,777,000 after purchasing an additional 178,773 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

