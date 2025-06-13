Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $10.21 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $186.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $159.99 and a one year high of $199.72.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

