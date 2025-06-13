Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stake Lifted by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 1.2% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $164.04 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

