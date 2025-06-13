Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $72.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

