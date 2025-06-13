Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 126,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.



The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

