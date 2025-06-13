The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

