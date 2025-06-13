Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $957,000 Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 55,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

