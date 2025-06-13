Promising Growth Stocks Worth Watching – June 10th

Circle Internet Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, Blueprint Medicines, Prologis, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, and Welltower are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to deliver above-average revenue and earnings growth compared with the broader market. These companies typically reinvest profits into research, development, or expansion rather than paying substantial dividends. As a result, growth stocks often trade at higher price-to-earnings ratios in anticipation of future gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL traded down $7.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,840,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,539,504. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $138.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.33. 8,254,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,454,463. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.18. The company has a market capitalization of $360.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $127.81. 3,257,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,885. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -118.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $128.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.11.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $109.27. 1,623,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prologis has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE BX traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,953. Blackstone has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.32 and its 200-day moving average is $156.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average is $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.07. 843,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,302. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Welltower has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.98.

