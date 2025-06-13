Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,030 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

