JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,027,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.