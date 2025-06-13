Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $392,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

