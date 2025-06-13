Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $273.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $277.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

