Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,268 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.0% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

