Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 423 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 475,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 365,642 shares in the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.6% during the first quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 558,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,235,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $16,289,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $14,987,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.