Sapient Capital LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.