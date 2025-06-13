Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $174.75 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

