Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.47 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2718 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

