Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Releases Earnings Results

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.10 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Custodian Property Income REIT had a net margin of 955.85% and a return on equity of 105.92%.
Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of CREI stock opened at GBX 81.90 ($1.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £360.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.28. Custodian Property Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 64.40 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.18). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.44.
About Custodian Property Income REIT
