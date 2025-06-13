Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Releases Earnings Results

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.10 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Custodian Property Income REIT had a net margin of 955.85% and a return on equity of 105.92%.

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CREI stock opened at GBX 81.90 ($1.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £360.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.28. Custodian Property Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 64.40 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.18). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.44.

About Custodian Property Income REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

