Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Shares Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report) traded up 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 706,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 891% from the average session volume of 71,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Tarku Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Tarku Resources Company Profile
Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.
