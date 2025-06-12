Paladin Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,613,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

