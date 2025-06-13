Seros Financial LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 179,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June comprises about 5.5% of Seros Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DJUN. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $3,167,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $2,812,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DJUN opened at $44.63 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $316.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.