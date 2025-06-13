Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $387,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

