Verity & Verity LLC Buys 4,090 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 348,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

