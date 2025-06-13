Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Seros Financial LLC

Seros Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Seros Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Seros Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFL opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

