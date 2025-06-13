Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.0% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 116,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.83.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

