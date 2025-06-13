Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $27.21 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $27,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3%

DG opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

