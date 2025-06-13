Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $108.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.85 and a 12 month high of $111.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

