First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.54.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

