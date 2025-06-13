Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MAS opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAS

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.