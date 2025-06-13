Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 20 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 71.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in McKesson by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in McKesson by 166.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $366,134.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,840.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.8%

McKesson stock opened at $730.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $701.80 and its 200 day moving average is $643.67. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $731.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.38.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

