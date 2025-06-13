Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

