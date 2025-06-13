Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 2.0% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,847.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $97.83 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.28.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.