Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 106.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 997,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its position in Fortive by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

