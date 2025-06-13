HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Raised by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 2.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.72 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

