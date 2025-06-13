iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,932,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.