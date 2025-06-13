Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Position Raised by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 715.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 71,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $146.45 and a twelve month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

